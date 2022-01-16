Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 76.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.29.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

