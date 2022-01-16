Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

