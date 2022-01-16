Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $27,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $2,949,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

