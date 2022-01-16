Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Up 3.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 4,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

