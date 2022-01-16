Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.77 ($139.51).

Several research firms have issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €116.55 ($132.44) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.25. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

