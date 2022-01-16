Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

