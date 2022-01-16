Swiss National Bank Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

