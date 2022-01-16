Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

