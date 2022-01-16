Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

