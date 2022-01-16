Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of RLI worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

