Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of BOX worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,589. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

