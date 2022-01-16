Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

ADC stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

