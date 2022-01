Sunfire Acquisition Corp Ltd (SUNFU) Announces January 20th IPO

Sunfire Acquisition Corp Ltd (SUNFU) is planning to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Sunfire Acquisition Corp Ltd has a market-cap of $129.5 million.

Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to capitalize on the capabilities of our management team and our sponsor to identify, acquire and operate a business that may provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the telecommunications, media and technology industries in the Middle East and/or Asia (excluding China). We shall not undertake our initial business combination with any entity with its principal business operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).¬†(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) “.

Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at c/o GLD Partners, LP 1800 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1475 Los Angeles, CA 90067 and can be reached via phone at (213) 616-0011.

