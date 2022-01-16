Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,667 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $114.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.