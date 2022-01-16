Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,667 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $114.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

