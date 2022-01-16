StrongHands Trading Up 5.4% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $387,811.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,528,070,352 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

