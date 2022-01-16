stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.46 or 0.07709329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.80 or 0.99522459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

