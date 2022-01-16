State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395,371 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

NYSE STT opened at $103.77 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

