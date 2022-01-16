State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,456 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Flowserve worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $238,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FLS opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

