State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 695,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

