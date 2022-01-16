State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 152,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,468,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.