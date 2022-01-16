State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.67 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.