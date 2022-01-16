Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.64

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.64 and traded as high as C$68.29. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.62, with a volume of 210,807 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Insiders have sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943 over the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.