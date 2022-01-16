Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $292,629.56 and $5,993.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 809,925 coins and its circulating supply is 809,816 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

