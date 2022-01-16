Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.81.

Shares of Square stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

