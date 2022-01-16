Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

