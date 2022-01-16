SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,195,012 shares.The stock last traded at $358.12 and had previously closed at $361.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

