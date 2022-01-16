Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Truist

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.
Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
