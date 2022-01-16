Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Truist

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

