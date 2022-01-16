Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.72.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,162 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

