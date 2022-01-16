SouthState Corp Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.