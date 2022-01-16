SouthState Corp Purchases New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

