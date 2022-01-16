SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $132.95 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

