SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

