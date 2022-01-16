SouthState Corp Makes New $47,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,378.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 259,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

OKE stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

