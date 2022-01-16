SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 939 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 939 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 805,932 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HP by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of HP by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 440,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 785,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 99,365 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

HPQ stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

