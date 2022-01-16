SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 591 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.