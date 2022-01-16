SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 235 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.