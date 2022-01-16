SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 804 Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

