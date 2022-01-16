South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

