SonoCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,779.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $78,779.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.78 or 0.07746674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.11 or 1.00014933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008278 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

