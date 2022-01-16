Somerset Group LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,111,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,016,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

