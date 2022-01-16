SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $20.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.