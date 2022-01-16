Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 123,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

