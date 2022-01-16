SnowGem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

