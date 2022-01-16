Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SMFKY traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

