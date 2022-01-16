Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $67.69 million and $101.86 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,221,436,110 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

