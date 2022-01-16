Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

