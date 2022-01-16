Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.