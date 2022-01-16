SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.