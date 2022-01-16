Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 119.7% in December

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the December 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 1,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

