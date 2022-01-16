Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

