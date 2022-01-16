Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

